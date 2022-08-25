Colony Square to host ‘Taste on the Square’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Colony Square will host the inaugural Taste on the Square event Sept. 22, celebrating some of the restaurants that call the Midtown complex home.

Rumi’s Kitchen, Saints + Council and Tandoori Pizza & Wings are just some of the dozen restaurants that will be on offer. Local band Party Favorite will perform at the event.

The event will start at 6 p.m. Food will be served until 8 p.m., Party Favorite will play until 9 p.m. and the afterparty will run until 10 p.m in Politan Row.

Tickets start at $100 and are available here.

