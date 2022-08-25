Dream’s Rhyne Howard named WNBA Rookie of the Year

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard has been named the WNBA Rookie of the Year. She is the second Dream player to win the award, joining Angel McCoughtry in 2009.

Howard received 53 of 56 first-place votes. Shakira Austin of the Washington Mystics received two votes and NaLyssa Smith of the Indiana Fever received one.

RELATED: Dream’s Rhyne Howard wins fourth-straight Rookie of the Month award

Howard was the No. 1 draft pick in the 2022 WNBA draft and her arrival paid dividends. She set franchise records for three-pointers made and attempted, became the first Dream rookie to score 500 points in a season and led all WNBA rookies in points, assists, steals and minutes. Her 85 three-pointers are a WNBA rookie record.

Her 2022 season saw Howard set record after record, and now she has the Rookie of the Year award to add to her mantle. The Dream didn’t make the playoffs this year, but the future certainly seems bright with Howard as the star.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.