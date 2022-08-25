FIRST ALERT: Scattered rain will continue this morning, afternoon in metro Atlanta

By Rodney Harris
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Expect scattered rain to continue in metro Atlanta throughout the morning and early afternoon.

Thursday’s summary

High - 79°

Normal high - 88°

Chance of rain - 80%

What you need to know

Scattered rain will continue for your morning commute, especially east of Atlanta. Scattered rain will stick around for the afternoon, but gradually diminish by this evening with only isolated showers when you leave from work later today.

Scattered rain in north Georgia
Scattered rain in north Georgia(CBS46)

Scattered rain will re-develop on Friday with drier weather expected this weekend.

