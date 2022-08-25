First Jazz Music Awards Ceremony to be held Oct. 22

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The inaugural Jazz Music Awards will be held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Oct. 22.

The awards will honor the best in jazz over the past year. It will also honor several legends in the genre such as Wayne Shorter and McCoy Tyner. Shorter will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award while the Jazz Legend Award will be presented to Tyner’s family.

The ceremony will hand out awards in eight categories, including Best Contemporary Artist and Best Duo, Group or Big Band. Jean & Marcus Baylor lead with three nominations.

Tickets start at $90 and are available here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.