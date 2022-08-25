Fulton County opens more monkeypox vaccine appointments

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fulton County has opened more appointments for the monkeypox vaccine Aug. 26.

The vaccination clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monkeypox is spread through skin-to-skin contact. Much of the focus has been on the LGBTQ+ community, but anyone can get the virus. Monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted disease.

Georgia has over 1,200 cases of monkeypox, among the highest in the nation. Earlier, this week, a Newton County student tested positive for the disease.

Fulton County held a walk-in clinic Thursday. You can schedule a Friday appointment here.

