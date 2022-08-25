Fulton County opens more monkeypox vaccine appointments

A monkeypox virus and syringe.
A monkeypox virus and syringe.(MGN / Cutout Credit: Matt Damon / Kentucky National Guard)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fulton County has opened more appointments for the monkeypox vaccine Aug. 26.

The vaccination clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monkeypox is spread through skin-to-skin contact. Much of the focus has been on the LGBTQ+ community, but anyone can get the virus. Monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted disease.

Georgia has over 1,200 cases of monkeypox, among the highest in the nation. Earlier, this week, a Newton County student tested positive for the disease.

Fulton County held a walk-in clinic Thursday. You can schedule a Friday appointment here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Related Content

A look at monkeypox and Fulton County’s push to administer more vaccine.
A look at monkeypox and Fulton County’s push to vaccinate

Latest News

Atlanta Fibroid Center's Dr. John Lipman
INTERVIEW: Local doctor gives facts about fibroids
A look at monkeypox and Fulton County’s push to administer more vaccine.
A look at monkeypox and Fulton County’s push to vaccinate
Mental health check with student before back to school starts
Kemp allots $125M in federal money for school health centers
Monkeypox continues to spread in the U.S.
Drive-thru monkeypox testing available at Viral Solutions in Atlanta