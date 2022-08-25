Georgia children with monkeypox contracted virus at home

Three children with monkeypox in Georgia
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - According to the Georgia Department of Health, the three children in Georgia who have been diagnosed with monkeypox contracted the disease from someone in their household.

On Wednesday, we learned that a student in Newton County schools was positive at Mansfield Elementary.

Another student at Flint Hill Elementary was tested for the virus as well and the schools are taking the necessary precautions and disinfecting the classrooms.

Right now there are 1,240 cases of monkeypox in the state of Georgia, according to the CDC. Only four other states have more cases -- New York, California, Florida and Texas.

