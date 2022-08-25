Georgia Tech says its new class of students is more diverse than ever

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Tech school officials say those who completed their rigorous admission process include more female students, more black and Hispanic students, more first-generation students, and more Pell-Grant eligible students than ever before in Georgia Tech history.

”A lot of the reasons we are setting records in all of these demographic groups is because we are growing like we never have before,” said Rick Clark with Georg Institute of Technology.

School representatives say they are trying to make a Georgia Tech education accessible to more people.

”That is the result of a pipeline, it is undoubtedly not just happenstance,” said Clark.

Years ago, Georgia Tech started working with schools and communities to inspire kids to get into STEM.

”For example, CEISMC which is our major K-12 outreach in the city and into the state is and has been around for decades,” said Clark, “that is teacher training, that is helping students understand what some of these degrees are.”

The school says they are committed to more growth, to building bridges for students from all walks of life.

”Employers want diverse talent and so they are coming to Georgia Tech for that,” said Clark.

