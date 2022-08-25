Hacks to keep your home spotless this fall

It's important to properly disinfect your home during the coronavirus pandemic.
It's important to properly disinfect your home during the coronavirus pandemic.(unsplash.com)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Spring may still be 207 days away, but that doesn’t mean spring cleaning can’t happen this fall.

Home Clean Heroes’ of Atlanta owner Malia Sharpe joined CBS46 to share some useful hacks to help you get into the cleaning groove and keep your home spotless all year long.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE

For more information about Home Clean Heroes, click here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sen. Raphael Warnock and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene react
UPDATE: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s home ‘swatted’ for second straight morning
Walmart fire in Peachtree City
Massive fire erupts inside busy Peachtree City Walmart
A tree fell on an Atlanta school bus Thursday morning.
Tree falls on school bus during morning route in southwest Atlanta
Police are investigating a threat of violence at Midtown High School in Atlanta.
Threat of violence being investigated at Midtown High School in Atlanta