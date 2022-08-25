Joint practice continues for Falcons, Jags

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars continued their second day of joint practices at the team’s Flowery Branch training facility on Thursday. With the Jaguars back in town, that means several former UGA standouts also return.

A total of three former Georgia dawgs are on the Falcons roster. That’s the most since the 2017 season which is also the last season the Falcons had a winning record and clinched a playoff berth.

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Travon Walker with their No. 1 overall pick, while defensive tackle Jordan Davis joins former teammate Nakobe Dean, drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the third round.

For several years, the Falcons had a reputation for not drafting dawgs.

They changed that narrative when they selected Justin Shaffer and John Fitzpatrick in 2022. They also signed Lorenzo Carter in free agency. Former UGA safety Lewis Cine was selected with the final pick in the first round by the Minnesota Vikings.

Two defensive players represent Georgia on the Jags roster. Cornerback Tyson Campbell and number-1 overall pick Travon Walker.

Since 1995, only five defensive players, including Walker, have been selected with the first pick in the NFL draft. All five have been defensive ends. Jacksonville has high hopes he’ll become one of the top pass rushers in the league.

Walker only played in two series in his NFL preseason debut, but he still made an impact defensively and gave Jaguars fans a glimpse of what he is capable of. In Walker’s first preseason game, he totaled one sack and one quarterback pressure.

The expectations are sky high after he was part of one of the best front sevens in college football history last season.

