Law firm consulted by alleged Midtown Atlanta shooter releases statement

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The woman suspected of killing 2 and injuring another in Midtown Atlanta reportedly visited a home in Ansley Park before being dropped off at the airport, according to the taxi driver who picked her up after the shootings.

The lawyer has been identified as Finch McCranie and his firm has released the following statement:

Finch McCranie partners Michael Sullivan and Walter Jospin represented Ms. Kengne for a short time last year—about seven weeks-- for the purpose of evaluating a potential SEC Whistleblower claim.

As the public record now shows – the complaint and her LinkedIn posts – she had concerns about how her then-employer, BDO, was performing certain accounting work.

We evaluated the case at no charge to her. We then declined to pursue the claim and ended our representation of her. That is the extent of Finch McCranie’s relationship with Ms. Kengne.

This year, public records show Ms. Kengne has filed several lawsuits. She has sued for various reasons more than 30 people and companies. In one complaint she alleged, without any supporting evidence, that our firm somehow disclosed her confidential information to BDO and had a conflict of interest. There was never any merit to these allegations, as there was no such disclosure of her information and no conflict of interest.

Our firm is cooperating fully with law enforcement in their investigation.

Walter E. Jospin, Partner

Michael Sullivan, Partner

Finch McCranie, LLP

August 25, 2022

The law firm also said that their hearts go out to the families and colleagues of the victims and that it is truly a tragedy for them and the city.

Suspected shooter Raissa Kengne also asked to go to Marietta, says the taxi driver. However, he did not have time to take her and took her to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport instead where he was scheduled to pick up a customer.

Victims Wesley Freeman and Michael Shinners, both of whom were killed, were two of 29 defendants named in a lawsuit filed by Kengne in May 2022.

The third person shot Monday, Mike Horne, works as a director of engineering for Beacon Management according to the company website. Horne continues to recover in the hospital.

