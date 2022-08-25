Lawyers settle wrongful death lawsuit in 2021 fatal plane crash near Atlanta

The family of a woman killed in a tragic plane crash at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport has filed a...
The family of a woman killed in a tragic plane crash at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the pilot they say lacked sufficient training needed to fly the plane.(CBS46)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Lawyers for a woman killed in a deadly plane crash at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport have settled a wrongful death lawsuit.

The crash happened on Oct. 8, 2021. The victims included the pilot, 47-year-old Jonathan Rosen, his 14-year-old daughter Allison Rosen, 13-year-old Julia Smith, and 42-year-old Lauren Harrington.

RELATED STORY | Family of woman killed in plane crash at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport files wrongful death lawsuit

The parents of Lauren Harrington said the pilot, who was also her employer, did not have the training needed to fly the plane. The lawsuit alleged that Rosen had less than two flight hours’ experience with the modified plane and had participated in just one day of a five-day flight training course with the aircraft. The suit further alleged that Rosen negligently and improperly calculated the plane’s weight and center of gravity, resulting in a weight distribution that exceeded the aircraft’s operating limits and caused instability.

The flight was scheduled to fly to Houston but crashed moments after taking off.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

