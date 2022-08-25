More than 15 students charged after several fights at Rome High School

ROME, Ga. (CBS46) - Numerous students are facing charges after several fights this week at a high school in North Georgia.

The Rome Police Department says over the past several days, officers responded to a few fights at Rome High School. They say there have been approximately 20 charges made but some were for the same students, so around 17 students have been charged with some being charged more than once.

Rome PD officials say most of the students have been charged with Battery or Party to the Crime of Battery.

