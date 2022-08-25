Multiple departments working to put out fire at Walmart in Peachtree City

One CBS46 viewer sent us videos showing black smoke billowing from the rooftop.
Walmart fire in Peachtree City
Walmart fire in Peachtree City(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Firefighters from multiple jurisdictions are working to put out a fire at the Walmart on Highway 54 in Peachtree City.

According to fire officials, at least one person suffered smoke inhalation but refused to be taken to a hospital.

One CBS46 viewer sent us videos showing black smoke billowing from the rooftop.

Fire departments from Coweta County, Fayette County, and Fayetteville all are assisting to help control the blaze.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mansfield student tests positive for Monkeypox; parents worry about exposure
Mansfield student tests positive for Monkeypox; parents worry about exposure
Ibnisa Durr
Atlanta rapper Paper Lovee sentenced to federal prison for gun possession, prosecutors say
Southern journey animal rescue asks for help
Southern journey animal rescue asks for help
Remy Ma talks return as host on Bh1's 'My True Crime Story'
Remy Ma talks return as host on Bh1's 'My True Crime Story'