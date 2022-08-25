Multiple departments working to put out fire at Walmart in Peachtree City

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Firefighters from multiple jurisdictions are working to put out a fire at the Walmart on Highway 54 in Peachtree City.

According to fire officials, at least one person suffered smoke inhalation but refused to be taken to a hospital.

One CBS46 viewer sent us videos showing black smoke billowing from the rooftop.

Our Walmart is on fire and it’s bad! I don’t know how it started. I heard a few people are being treated for smoke inhalation, but that’s all I know. This was as close as I could get.



Smoke coming out of several doors. #PeachtreeCity #fire at #Walmart pic.twitter.com/GmAwu2toWO — PTC Workshop (@PtcWorkshop) August 25, 2022

Fire departments from Coweta County, Fayette County, and Fayetteville all are assisting to help control the blaze.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

