Multiple police officers at warehouse in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY WAREHOUSE
HENRY COUNTY WAREHOUSE(WGCL)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Multiple law enforcement officers have responded to reports of a shooting at a warehouse on Declaration Drive in McDonough, which is in Henry County.

The Georgia State Patrol has confirmed they are assisting Henry County Police Department.

Someone at the scene also posted this on Twitter.

CBS46 has reached out to officials for information.

This is a developing story.

