Police investigate threat of violence at Midtown High School in Atlanta

A little after midnight, CBS46 learned that the principal at Midtown High School sent word to parents Wednesday night about the threat. She told them there will be an extra police presence at the school Thursday.

The threat circulated on social media and contained foul language and names that the alleged poster mentioned as targets.

According to the post, this person announced a plan to kill family members and then “shoot up my school Midtown High Atlanta Georgia with a MP 15 assault rifle and a Glock 17 pistol with hundreds of rounds of ammunition in a few weeks and livestream it on my Instagram…” The post then lists the names of students that will be targeted.

This comes on the heels of a meeting Wednesday night about school safety in Atlanta Public Schools.

Parents heard from school district police officials about their plan when it comes to active shooter situations considering the shooting in Uvalde, Texas at the end of last school year.

The principal is thanking the many parents who reached out to her as soon as they heard about it.

“Midtown parents and students, Thank you to the many people who reached out to me about a threat against the school that has been circulating on social media the past hour. I immediately reported this to Chief Applin with APS PD. This threat is being ACTIVELY investigated. There will be extra police presence at Midtown tomorrow (August 25) I will keep you informed.”

