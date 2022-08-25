Police searching for missing Columbus man with dementia and schizophrenia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police issued an alert as they look for a Columbus man who could be in danger.

According to the Columbus Police Department 65-year-old Robert Jordan possibly has dementia and schizophrenia.

Jordan was last seen in the 1100 block of Lawyers Lane just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He is descried as 5-feet-6-inches tall with brown eyes and black and gray hair.

Police said Jordan appears to walk “hunched over” and was last seen wearing a blue and gray Florida Gators shirt with faded green jeans and red sneakers.

If you have any information of Jordan’s whereabouts contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4464.

