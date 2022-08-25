Remy Ma talks return as host on Vh1's 'My True Crime Story'

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Legendary rapper and actress Remy Ma is returning to season two of VH1′s “My True Crime Story”.

The “All the Way Up” rapper spoke to CBS46′s ORhonde Chapman about what fans can expect from this upcoming season.

The eight-episode series follows ordinary people who got caught up in outrageous, unlawful crimes ranging from drug trafficking and steroid production to counterfeiting and jewelry theft.

“Host Remy Ma will narrate each episode of thrilling tales, told in first-person by the people who lived them. The series sheds light on the rise, fall, and redemption of each individual as they tell their unbelievable and scandalous stories,” according to VH1.

Though Remy is returning to host the hit show, she hasn’t given up her love for music. The Hip Hop legend revealed that she plans to release a new album soon.

“My True Crime Story”, returns to VH1 on August 29 at 10 p.m. ET on VH1.

