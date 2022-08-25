‘Rick and Morty’ #WORMAGEDDON display appears at State Farm Arena

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A sculpture promoting season six of Rick and Morty has appeared outside State Farm Arena.

The sculpture displays characters Gene and Glootie showing Jake from State Farm a Volkswagen Beetle in the process of being destroyed by a mysterious alien worm.

The sculpture at State Farm Arena is the fifth in a 14-display series promoting season six of the Adult Swim show. The first was unveiled in Mexico City with others soon found in Malibu, Ca., the Netherlands and Pittsburgh, Pa. Each displays characters from the show in various scenes.

The Mexico City and Atlanta displays were revealed directly to the public. The sculptures in Malibu, the Netherlands and Pittsburgh were revealed as part of a treasure hunt to find nine of the 14 sculptures. The first person to find each hidden location is rewarded with a life-size bust of Rick Sanchez.

Adult Swim famously started in Atlanta and is still headquartered on Williams Street.

Rick and Morty season six premieres Sept. 4 at 11 p.m.

