Tree falls on school bus during morning route in southwest Atlanta

A tree fell on an Atlanta school bus Thursday morning.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It was a scary moment for some Atlanta Public School students Thursday morning.

A tree fell on an APS bus while it was traveling on the 2200 block of Beecher Circle in southwest Atlanta.

It is unknown how many students were on board at the time but thankfully no injuries were reported.

CBS46 has reached out to Atlanta Public Schools and the Atlanta Police Department for comment and more details. Check back for updates.

