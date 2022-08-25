UPDATE: Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she was ‘swatted’ again early Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene claims her home was the target of a second straight “swatting” incident Thursday morning.

CBS46 is reaching out to Rome and Floyd County law enforcement to confirm. Greene took to Twitter later Thursday to report the incident.

Swatted again last night. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 25, 2022

Rome and Floyd County police confirmed Greene was the target early Wednesday morning of a “swatting” incident that was allegedly perpetrated by a caller who is upset over some of Greene’s political views.

According to Rome police, officers responded to reports around 1 a.m. of a person being shot several times within city limits. “When officers responded they discovered this was the home of Marjorie Taylor Greene,” Debbie Burnett, assistant Rome police chief, said. “She assured the officers there was no issue and the call was determined to be a false call commonly known as ‘swatting.’

“Rome/Floyd 911 received a second call from the suspect who was using a computer-generated voice, stating that he/she was upset about Mrs. Greene’s political view on transgender youth rights,” Burnett said. “The Rome Police’s Department Criminal Investigation Division is working in conjunction with the Capital police on this investigation.”

Last night, I was swatted just after 1 am.



I can’t express enough gratitude to my local law enforcement here in Rome, Floyd County.



More details to come. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 24, 2022

“Swatting” consists of making a prank call to police or 911 in an attempt to bring a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.

Greene is a Republican who represents Georgia’s 14th congressional district, which includes much of northwest Georgia but also stretches southward into portions of Cobb County.

“It was very upsetting, extremely upsetting,” said Greene. “They got to my house so fast and they were prepared in case the call was true. The fact that we are at this place in this country is terrifying. Whether it’s left or right, it should never be that way and we have to make sure people are arrested and prosecuted so these things don’t happen.”

Greene said swatting not only puts the victim’s life at risk but also many others by wasting police resources.

“911 is for emergencies, police resources need to be used wisely to help people, stop crime, and save peoples’ lives,” said Greene.

Rome police said there is no further information about the suspect at this time.

Greene is facing a challenge this fall from Democrat Marcus Flowers in her bid for reelection.

