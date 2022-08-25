Uptown Columbus announces 2022 fall concert series
Occupy your Friday nights with free music!
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Uptown Columbus announced this year’s fall concert lineup. The concert series begins September 9 and runs every Friday until October 14.
The full lineup is below. Each starts at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Sept. 9: The Parker House Band
Sept. 16: The Reasons Why
Sept. 23: DNR (Do Not Resuscitate)
Sept. 30: Eagle Sunrise (Eagles Tribute Band)
Oct. 7: Abbey Road Live (Beatles Tribute Band) and Relative Sound (6 p.m.)
Oct. 14: Jonboy Storey
The September concerts will be on the 1000 block of Broadway. The Oct. 7 concert featuring Abbey Road Live will be at Woodruff Park and the Oct. 14 concert will be on the 1200 block of Broadway.
The concerts are free and open to the public.
