1 dead, 1 injured in Buckhead apartment shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gunfire at a Buckhead apartment complex overnight has left one person dead and another person hurt.

It happened around 2 a.m. at the Prominence Apartments on the 3600 block of Lenox Road NE. Police say they believe this was a drug deal that went bad.

When officers arrived, they say they found a resident inside his apartment who was shot to death. They say they also found a man in the parking deck with a gunshot wound to his leg and another woman in the area.

Homicide detectives are still working to piece together what happened but say both of the people they found outside are persons of interest and are in custody.

I’m at the Prominence Apts in Buckhead where we just learned 2 people were shot inside and one person died. We watched a woman in handcuffs get taken away from the scene by police & we watched a man get taken away on a stretcher. More to come on @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/HbccpKj55x — Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) August 26, 2022

Right now, police say the victim who was shot to death in the apartment is a man in his 20s or 30s and the two persons of interest also appear to be within the same age range.

CBS46 will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as they become available.

