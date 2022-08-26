Atlanta church members pack 100K meals for families in need

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dozens of members of one metro Atlanta church volunteered their time to pack meals for families in need.

The volunteers got to work early Sunday inside Johns Creek United Methodist Church.

Their goal is to pack more than 100,000 meals for the non-profit group Rise Against Hunger.

These meals will be shipped to people facing hunger around the world.

