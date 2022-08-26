Atlanta Concert Forecast with Power 96.1 Host Ethan Cole

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Whether you’re a music lover or just looking for something to do, there’s no shortage of options here in Atlanta.

IheartMedia’s Power96.1 Host Ethan Cole joined CBS46 to break down some of the top artists set to take the stage this weekend and early next week.

1.) Lady Gaga - Truist Park

The Chromatica Ball is the sixth headlining concert tour by American singer Lady Gaga, in support of her sixth studio album: Chromatica! Any little monster (a Gaga fan) will tell you this is THE show to see if you want to “just dance.”

2.) The Lumineers - State Farm Arena

The American folk rock band is known for songs like “Ophelia,” “Stubborn Love,” and “Ho Hey,” but fans coming out Friday night will get to enjoy some fresh content from their fourth studio album, Brightside. The toe-tapping melodies and colorful lights are sure to make it an unforgettable night.

3.) Goo Goo Dolls - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre

Who doesn’t love a little rock? John Rzeznik and Robby Takac have been wowing the stage since 1986 and on Sunday, they’ll bringing the noise to metro Atlanta!

4.) Seventeen - State Farm Arena

Although you’ll have to wait until Tuesday to see this South Korean boy band, K-Pop group Seventeen is bringing hip-hop, vocal, and performance to the stage. It’s no wonder they’re called the “Theater Kids of K-Pop.”

5.) Imagine Dragons

Need we say more? American pop rock band Imagine Dragons will be performing Tuesday at the Lakewood Amphitheatre as part of their Mercury World Tour. Get ready to hear the crowd cheering from miles away.

6.) Lauv - Coca Cola Roxy (The Battery)

Ari Staprans Leff, known professionally as Lauv, is most popularly known for his song “I Like Me Better” but this pop/electropop singer is a powerhouse performer, mastering the skills of guitar, piano, drums and more. This Wednesday, his All For Nothing Tour graces the Battery.

