Atlanta ranked the No. 6 pet-friendliest city to visit in the U.S.

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta ranked sixth on the list of the most pet-friendly cities to visit in the United States, according to a recent survey by Hotels.com.

The list includes more than 400 pet-friendly hotels in the Atlanta metro area that pet owners can visit. It also ranks as the only city in Georgia to make the list.

According to officials, access to nearby outdoor recreation and dog-friendly patios also make Atlanta attractive for dog owners.

Furkids will be at the village’s Village Green starting at 5 p.m. with dogs available for adoption. Halcyon will also donate $1 to Furkids for every visitor who stops by and pets one of the dogs.

Alpharetta pet boutique Unexpected Pooch will be on hand to donate a $50 store gift card to everyone who adopts a Furkids pup.

Krispy Kreme doughnuts added a special treat to their menu in honor of National Dog Day. Officials say doggy doughnuts will be available Friday and sold in boxes of six.

Pet owners are also encouraged to use the pet-friendly search filter on Hotels.com to search for hotels that accept pets.

Pet-friendliest U.S. cities to visit

1. Orlando

2. Miami

3. New York City

4. Houston

5. Los Angeles

6. Atlanta

7. Nashville

8. Washington D.C.

9. Chicago

10. San Diego

