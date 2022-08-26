Aunt claims nephew shot at Henry County warehouse gunman in ‘self-defense’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Thursday afternoon, Henry County police officers swarmed the Project Verte warehouse on Declaration Drive after reports of a person shot.

When they arrived they found three people injured by gunfire. Two people were transported to Piedmont Henry Hospital. The third person was treated and released at the scene.

Nervous families gathered outside the tech company building waiting to hear from their loved ones.

Mayra Dunn told CBS46 that her son was a forklift driver inside the warehouse. Someone called her and told her he was involved in a “serious accident” at work.

“Nervous. Anxiety. We don’t know anything right now. We are just all over the place right now,” Dunn said at the scene.

Thursday night Dunn’s sister, Angela, told CBS46 her nephew was eating lunch outside the warehouse when a man pulled up and fired shots towards employees. She says that’s when he pulled out a gun and fired back in self-defense.

The aunt continued on to say her nephew had been detained by police for questioning but was expected to be released Thursday night.

Henry County Police have not confirmed the details of the aunt’s story. They have only confirmed they have a suspect in custody and there is no longer a threat to the public.

Police have not released the suspect’s name or charges he may be facing.

We do not know the current conditions of the two shooting victims transported to Piedmont Henry.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.