Caffeine and Octane returns to Cobb Center Sept. 4

Caffeine & Octane
Caffeine & Octane(Joyce Lupiani/CBS 46)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Caffeine & Octane will return to the Town Center at Cobb Sept. 4. The car show was first held at the shopping mall in August.

Caffeine & Octane is North America’s largest monthly car show, sporting over 1,000 makes & models from a variety of exhibitors.

The show will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 4 and will be held in the parking lot near the JCPenney.

It is free and open to the public. Exhibition spaces are first come, first serve.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

'Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.' writer-directors Adamma & Adanne Ebo
INTERVIEW: ‘Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.’ Directors Adamma & Adanne Ebo
Some Atlanta church members volunteered their time to help pack 100,000 meals for families in...
Atlanta church members pack 100K meals for families in need
The Chastain Horse Park is getting ready for a $9 million expansion.
Chastain Horse Park to receive $9M expansion
Marlow's Tavern
INTERVIEW: Foodie Friday with Marlow’s Tavern!