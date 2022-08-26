Caffeine and Octane returns to Cobb Center Sept. 4

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Caffeine & Octane will return to the Town Center at Cobb Sept. 4. The car show was first held at the shopping mall in August.

Caffeine & Octane is North America’s largest monthly car show, sporting over 1,000 makes & models from a variety of exhibitors.

The show will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 4 and will be held in the parking lot near the JCPenney.

It is free and open to the public. Exhibition spaces are first come, first serve.

