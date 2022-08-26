Delta pilots to picket at Hartsfield-Jackson, nationwide ahead of Labor Day weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Pilots for Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines will picket at major airports nationwide - including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport - on Sept. 1 to protest stagnant contract negotiations.

On Friday, the Air Line Pilots Association, International, said Delta pilots are working under a contract negotiated in 2016.

“Pilots from other airlines will also be picketing on September 1 to bring attention to their respective issues and as a show of union solidarity heading into the Labor Day holiday weekend,” the pilots’ union said.

Atlanta’s protest will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the airport’s south terminal upper level outer and inner curbside areas.

Other locations for picketing include:

Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport

Los Angeles International Airport

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

John F. Kennedy International Airport

Salt Lake City International Airport

Back in March, hundreds of Delta pilots protested at Hartsfield-Jackson over their current flight schedules.

Several Delta Airline pilots won’t be boarding any planes Thursday morning, instead they will be protesting their current flight schedules.

Pilots said the current scheduling practices are putting too much pressure on them. They said the flight schedules are forcing them to fly for long strenuous trips, too often and it causing fatigue.

The pandemic forced many airlines to furlough pilots but now airline companies are trying to fill these positions.

