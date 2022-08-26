FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Partly cloudy, 80s in Atlanta Friday

By Rodney Harris
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s.

Friday’s summary

High - 85°

Normal high - 88°

Chance of rain - 30%

What you need to know

Unlike Thursday, your commute will be dry in metro Atlanta this morning. A stray shower or storm is possible this afternoon and evening, but most of metro Atlanta will stay dry today.

Today in Atlanta
Today in Atlanta(CBS46)
Forecast map for Friday
Forecast map for Friday(CBS46)

The weekend looks nice with partly cloudy skies and mostly dry weather with only a 20-30% chance of an afternoon or evening storm. After several days below average, it’ll be hot this weekend with highs near 90 degrees Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances will stay low in metro Atlanta until the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER WGCL
First Alert Forecast | Weather trends drier heading into the weekend!
Spotty rain roams far North Georgia in the 9 o'clock hour
VIDEO FORECAST | Spotty storms return Friday afternoon, evening
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Isolated showers and storms on Friday
Cloudy, Damp Afternoon Ahead
Cloudy, Damp Afternoon Ahead, Weekend Looks Nice