Georgia NAACP demands DOJ investigate Atlanta PD

By Tori Cooper
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia NAACP is asking the United States Department of Justice to investigate the Atlanta Police Department’s practices.

They claim Atlanta police officers have shot and killed nearly 100 black men since 2015, and now they want them held accountable.

The Georgia NAACP held a news conference Friday with families who have lost their loved ones at the hands of police, and they say it’s time for a change.

Friday’s news conference also comes on the heels of the special prosecutor’s decision not to submit Rayshard Brooks’ case to the Fulton County grand jury.

Brookes was shot and killed by police in 2020 outside of a Wendy’s in Atlanta after he was found asleep behind the wheel.

CBS46 has reached out to Atlanta PD for comment and is waiting to hear back.

