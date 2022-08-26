Georgia NAACP demands DOJ investigate Atlanta PD
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia NAACP is asking the United States Department of Justice to investigate the Atlanta Police Department’s practices.
They claim Atlanta police officers have shot and killed nearly 100 black men since 2015, and now they want them held accountable.
The Georgia NAACP held a news conference Friday with families who have lost their loved ones at the hands of police, and they say it’s time for a change.
Friday’s news conference also comes on the heels of the special prosecutor’s decision not to submit Rayshard Brooks’ case to the Fulton County grand jury.
Brookes was shot and killed by police in 2020 outside of a Wendy’s in Atlanta after he was found asleep behind the wheel.
CBS46 has reached out to Atlanta PD for comment and is waiting to hear back.
RELATED STORIES:
- Aug. 23: No charges filed against Atlanta police officers in Rayshard Brooks’ shooting death
- Aug. 23: Reactions to Rayshard Brooks announcement made Tuesday afternoon
- Aug. 23: The Rayshard Brooks case: A Timeline
- Aug. 23: Read the prosecutors’ final report on Rayshard Brooks’ police shooting
- Aug. 23: CBS46 anchor Shon Gables talks about covering death of Rayshard Brooks
- Aug. 5: 3 accused in Wendy’s arson following death of Rayshard Brooks expected in court
- July 10: City Council president hits back at Mayor Bottoms regarding violence at demonstration site
- June 12: Community fights for justice for Rayshard Brooks two years after his murder
- June 10: Source: Officer who killed Rayshard Brooks to sue city of Atlanta
- May 18: Man shot by Atlanta PD reportedly suffering from ‘mental health crisis’
- May 19: 911 calls released in Buckhead Fogo De Chao shooting
- May 19: ‘He didn’t deserve this’ Mother of man shot by Atlanta police speaks out
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.