Georgia sees uptick in respiratory virus hospitalizing children

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More cases are reported at hospitals with children experiencing respiratory viruses. One in particular, called “Respiratory Syncytial Virus.”

“For children that are having difficulty breathing, they’re breathing really fast,” said Dr. Matthew Linam, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta pediatric infectious disease specialist. “You start to see sort of sucking in sort of, in between their ribs, and things like that. Signs that they’re having more difficulty breathing.”

That’s how RSV starts.

“We’ve been very busy Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for really the last few months,” said Linam.

For older kids or adults, it’s not as serious. But for some infants and toddlers, it can be hard to notice, until it becomes severe.

“Initially, oftentimes, in the early course of the illness, the symptoms are very mild, and especially very young baby, sometimes they’re just really fussy, sometimes they’re not feeding well,” said Dr. Samira Brown, primary care pediatrician for Piedmont Healthcare.

According to the CDC, the latest three-week average in Georgia shows it’s at more than 2,790 cases.

It is treatable though, and doctors say deaths have been rare.

“Most babies need, you know, help with their hydration because sometimes they are struggling to breathe so much that they can’t eat. So oftentimes they’re going to get IV fluids, and certainly sometimes they need oxygen to help them breathe,” said Brown.

So how can you tell whether it’s the flu, RSV or the coronavirus?

“Very similar to flu and with COVID. So you can have a fever, but not always, you’re going to have a lot of runny nose congestion, a lot of coughing,” said Brown.

The doctors had another suggestion. If there is someone older who may have a cold in the house, make sure to wear a mask or keep distance from babies to prevent it from spreading and causing more severe symptoms.

