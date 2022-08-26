Grady Jarrett, Academy Sports + Outdoors take 20 kids on shopping spree

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Veteran Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and Academy Sports + Outdoors have partnered to donate $10,000 to the Boy Scouts of America and Cowart Family YMCA and provide 20 youths with a shopping spree.

Officials tell CBS46 News Academy Sports + Outdoors “will also donate a $3,000 gift card to the YMCA for new athletic equipment and to the ScoutReach program which is a division dedicated to removing barriers and ensuring all youth can join Scouting.”

In June, Jarrett surprised 10 fathers and their sons with a $3,000 shopping spree at Academy Sports + Outdoors in Conyers for a shopping spree for Father’s Day.

