Griffin daycare under investigation amid reports of ‘child abuse’

GRIFFIN, Ga. (CBS46) - A 61-year-old woman has been arrested after allegations of child abuse to multiple children at a state-certified, in-home daycare in Griffin.

Griffin police officials arrested Connie Pound after reports of “injuries to multiple children while attending state-certified daycare. Investigators say they collected evidence that led to the arrest of Pound.

“Ms. Pounds’ legal representation was notified and negotiated her surrender to the Spalding County jail,” according to police officials.

According to police officials, this is an active investigation and “due to the ages of those involved, limited information will be available to the public until the conclusion of the investigation.”

If you have information that you feel may be helpful in this investigation, contact Investigator Spears at jspears@cityofgriffin.com.

