Chastain Horse Park to receive $9M expansion

The Chastain Horse Park is getting ready for a $9 million expansion.
The Chastain Horse Park is getting ready for a $9 million expansion.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A celebration of the healing power of horses is happening right here in Atlanta.

The Chastain Horse Park is getting ready for a $9 million expansion.

Leaders say they saw a 46% increase in demand for therapeutic riding sessions last year.

The park caters to people with both mental and physical health issues.

The park’s expanded “Healing Through Horses” initiative now includes a focus on outreach to underserved and at-risk groups.

