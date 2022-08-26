Chastain Horse Park to receive $9M expansion
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A celebration of the healing power of horses is happening right here in Atlanta.
The Chastain Horse Park is getting ready for a $9 million expansion.
Leaders say they saw a 46% increase in demand for therapeutic riding sessions last year.
The park caters to people with both mental and physical health issues.
The park’s expanded “Healing Through Horses” initiative now includes a focus on outreach to underserved and at-risk groups.
