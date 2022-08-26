LaGrange Animal Shelter seeking donations after 200+ dogs rescued

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The LaGrange Animal Shelter is asking for donations of dog or puppy food for more than 200 dogs rescued during the investigation of a hoarding case.

On Aug. 25, the shelter sent multiple officers and their mobile unit to assist in removing the animals.

After removing several animals, the operation was stopped around 9 p.m. due to safety reasons.

Officers will resume the rescue operation again, according to the animal shelter.

If anyone would like to donate dog or puppy food for the animals in this investigation, the food can be dropped off at the City of LaGrange Animal Shelter or the Heard County Animal Shelter.

The LaGrange Animal Services building is at 1390 Orchard Hill Road in LaGrange. You can also reach them at (706) 298-3606 or via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CityOfLaGrangeAnimalShelter/.

