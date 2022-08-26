Local NAACP leaders call for FBI to investigate Atlanta Police Department

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia NAACP and the Atlanta NAACP are calling for a federal investigation into the patterns and practices of the Atlanta Police Department. The call for a federal investigation comes just days after a special prosecutor declined to pursue charges against the officers involved in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks in 2020.

It’s been more than three months since 22-year-old Nygil Cullins was shot and killed by police at a Fogo de Chao in Buckhead. That happened after police say he shot and killed a security guard.

Nygil’s mother, Mya Cullins, said her son was having a mental health episode and they had contacted the police earlier in the night for help. ”I want answers, I want justice,” Cullins said Friday. “We are almost four months out and I have not heard or spoken to the GBI.”

“I want a thorough investigation. The lack of participation and communication is not acceptable,” she said.

NAACP leaders said there needs to be a sense of urgency when it comes to accountability. They’re calling on the Georgia Bureau of Investigations director to meet with Cullins’ family to give an update.

“This family deserves answers,” said Georgia NAACP President Gerald Griggs.

Now Georgia NAACP leaders are calling on the Department of Justice to intervene.

“After hearing the attempts to justify the shooting of Rayshard Brooks, we need federal intervention because it continues to happen,” said Griggs.

CBS 46 reached out to Atlanta Police for a response about the request to open a federal investigation of their department.

We have not received a response.

