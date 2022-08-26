Luxury hotel, entertainment, retail complex coming to Clayton County

MORROW, Ga. (CBS46) - Clayton County officials helped break ground Friday on a 26-acre entertainment complex that’s expected to address the need for a mixed-use development in the county while having a projected economic impact of nearly $100 million a year.

Commercial property development firm Roman United is spearheading the project, known as “The Roman.” The property is located at 5711 Jonesboro Road, just north of the city limits of Morrow, on a site previously occupied by an Ingles grocery store.

Plans for the $800 million state-of-the-art entertainment complex include a 7,500-seat covered amphitheater, two 25-story high-rise buildings with Class A office space and condominiums, a luxury hotel, and upscale retail stores and restaurants.

“I’m glad to be a part of history along with everybody else that kind of helped me along the way, so we’re very excited,” said Jacques Roman, CEO and founder of Roman United.

“We’re going to put everything state-of-the-art in here to make sure that this is going to be a one-of-a-kind project that will change the trajectory of Clayton County forever,” said Larry Vincent, executive director of the Development Authority of Clayton County.

The project will be environmentally friendly and will feature energy-efficient and water-conservation features, Vincent said.

Phase one of the development, which includes the amphitheater and one of the high-rise buildings, is scheduled to be completed by August 2023.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.