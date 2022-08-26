Out and About in the ATL | Aug. 26-28, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The weekend is upon us and there’s plenty of things to do in metro Atlanta. Lady Gaga is at Truist Park. the Grant Park Summer Shade Festival is happening, and an Australian country singer is performing at the Red Light Cafe. More things to do below.

FRIDAY

The BronzeLens Film Festival continues this weekend at various locations. The festival features short films by local filmmakers of color. The festival also includes film industry panels, a Sunday brunch, and an awards show.

Head to Cultivation Brewery in Norcross for Pho Cue (Vietnamese pho and central Texas-stye BBQ), live music with Juicebox Band, Aubrey’s Place woodworking pop-up shop and more.

Eventide Brewing is celebrating National Dog Day. There will be pet gear for sale, dog caricatures, a dog-owner look-a-like contest and beer.

The three-day Braselton Antique & Artisan Festival features 300 vendors, live music, food trucks and fun.

Second Self Beer Company on Logan Circle NW is hosting Comedy on the Lawn. It’s a free show for adults. Hosted by Vas Sanchez.

Lady Gaga is bringing her Chromatica Ball tour to Truist Park.

SATURDAY

The Beverly Atlanta on Glenwood Avenue is hosting a 90s Brunch with cocktail specials, DJ G-Que and 90s vibes.

The two-day Grant Park Summer Shade Festival will feature multiple artists and music. There will also be an artist market and kid zone. Atlanta Rescue Dog Cafe will be there both days.

The Cobb International Festival at Cobb County Fair Grounds will feature local and international music and art, eclectic dancing, delicious culinary options, crafts, jewelry and a kids corner.

The Atlanta Artisans Market happens every Saturday at The Interlock on Howell Mill Road. The market features vintage and upcycled finds,

Lucky’s in Roswell is celebrating its 12th anniversary with an End of Summer Bash. There will be live music, a kids bouncy house and face painter, 2nd cutest dog contest benefitting the Golden Retriever Rescue Atanta, vendors, giveaways, burgers and a special $5 cocktail.

The Southern Devil Harley-Davidson in Cartersville is hosting Bikes, Babes & BBQ featuring the 2nd annual Georgia BBQ Association-sanctioned BBQ competition. There will also be food trucks, live music and beverages from Sixes Tavern.

Steady Hand Beer Co. on Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard is hosting a vintage and handmade market. There will be a DJ and food trucks.

SUNDAY

Southern Star Tattoo is hosting the 736 Ponce Fest with free music, free food and free booze.

Australian country singer Catherine Britt is performing at Red Light Cafe on Amsterdam Avenue NE.

