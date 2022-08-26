Parents continue to complain of overcrowding in Paulding County School District

DALLAS, Ga. (CBS46) - Parents continue to complain of overcrowding in one North Georgia school district.

North Paulding High School (NPHS) made headlines in 2020 when photos circulated online showing overcrowded hallways and little social distancing during one of the peaks of the COVID-19 pandemic. Two years later and parents said nothing has changed.

“I feel like we have the perfect storm,” said Tina Thompson.

Thompson has three students who attend the high school in Dallas, Georgia. She told CBS46 that she often worries about their safety and potential fire hazards.

“Kids are not able to get lockers, not able to change classes very well,” she said. “There are too many people in the building as a whole.”

Recent pictures posted on social media show a jammed hallway at the school. A separate photo, showing students sitting in the aisle of a packed bus, got the attention of many during the first week of school.

“It produced a lot of anxiety,” Thompson said in response to seeing the picture.

The Paulding County school district addressed the problem “immediately by swapping 72-passenger buses with 90-passenger buses.” They also hired more drivers, and buses are no longer allowed to leave school property until every student is seated.

“This year, the imbalances were compounded by the driver shortage, but we are happy to report those issues are largely gone now and the few remaining issues will be gone in a very short time once all the new driver hires are on board,” a district spokesperson wrote in an email to CBS46.

Thompson recognized leaders are trying but she believes the overcrowding at the school creates a snowball effect.

“There’s just too many kids and that many kids breed trouble, fights, sickness,” she explained.

Current enrollment at NPHS is 2,993 students – still below the maximum capacity, according to the school district. The school has seen enrollment increase at a rate of about 200 students per year.

A district spokesperson sent the following statement to CBS46:

“The hallway photo reflects a class change or dismissal time on a 3,000-student campus in one of the school’s narrower corridors and is not representative of the entire school building. That hallway has a one-way direction which greatly helps the traffic flow, and the school has also implemented staggered releases for class changes based on classroom numbers and has extended the amount of time between classes, so students have plenty of time to move between classrooms.”

The district spokesperson added that the school district is currently discussing capital improvement plans for the NPHS campus, including Burnt Hickory Elementary. The district will also break ground next month on a new middle school, providing some relief at McClure Middle School, which is also located on NPHS’s campus.

“It is important to note that Paulding County is a low-wealth school district, so projects like this including the additional operating cost, are difficult to fund and require significant planning,” the spokesperson added.

Thompson said she understands the challenges, but solutions to the problem can’t come soon enough.

“[The administration] has been given an impossible situation but this is something that’s affecting all parts of their education,” she added.

