Person of interest sought in Riverdale arson case

RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - A Riverdale resident is fighting for their life after someone set their home on fire.

It happened Saturday night on the 300 block of Derby Drive.

Nest camera video shows a huge flash of light from the flames and then someone running away. Police are looking for that individual. They say the person of interest is an African American male wearing white pants, a black shirt, and a Corona mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-546-2016 or www.StopCrimeATL.org.

