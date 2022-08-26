Red Bull Symphonic to perform with Rick Ross Nov. 4

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Red Bull Symphonic will make its debut Nov. 4 at the Atlanta Symphony Hall.

The fusion of hip-hop and classical music will bring together Southern rap legend Rick Ross and the 50-piece, all-Black Orchestra Noir.

Ross said, “Red Bull Symphonic is helping us celebrate heritage, musicians, and more importantly Black excellence. We gonna innovate big that night.”

Intermission acts include SAINTED, a trap choir that “[pays] homage to the southern Black church through trap, soul, old school funk, gospel, and new age hip-hop” and award-winning violinist Mapy.

Tickets start at $25 and are available here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.