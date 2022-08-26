Red Bull Symphonic to perform with Rick Ross Nov. 4

Rick Ross arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Rick Ross arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Red Bull Symphonic will make its debut Nov. 4 at the Atlanta Symphony Hall.

The fusion of hip-hop and classical music will bring together Southern rap legend Rick Ross and the 50-piece, all-Black Orchestra Noir.

Ross said, “Red Bull Symphonic is helping us celebrate heritage, musicians, and more importantly Black excellence. We gonna innovate big that night.”

Intermission acts include SAINTED, a trap choir that “[pays] homage to the southern Black church through trap, soul, old school funk, gospel, and new age hip-hop” and award-winning violinist Mapy.

Tickets start at $25 and are available here.

