Suspect in Gwinnett County murder remains at large

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Suwanee, Georgia, police are still looking for one of three suspects wanted in connection in the murder of a 16-year-old Gwinnett County resident.

Joshua Ryan Poteat, 17, of Lawrenceville, is wanted for felony murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Jermain Dondi Rimson, also 17, was arrested out of state on Thursday evening, and is awaiting extradition back to Georgia.

A third suspect, Miguel Gabriel Flores, 16, of Lawrenceville, has already been arrested. He is facing charges of felony murder, armed robbery, and aggravated assault.

The men are suspects in the July 19, 2022, murder of Abel Castellanos, who was found shot to death at the Residences at McGinnis apartment complex off McGinnis Ferry Road.

