Suspect in Gwinnett County murder remains at large

Two suspects already in custody, but police are still searching for Joshua Ryan Poteat
Joshua Ryan Poteat
Joshua Ryan Poteat(Suwanee Police Department)
By Tim Darnell
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Suwanee, Georgia, police are still looking for one of three suspects wanted in connection in the murder of a 16-year-old Gwinnett County resident.

Joshua Ryan Poteat, 17, of Lawrenceville, is wanted for felony murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Jermain Dondi Rimson, also 17, was arrested out of state on Thursday evening, and is awaiting extradition back to Georgia.

Caption

A third suspect, Miguel Gabriel Flores, 16, of Lawrenceville, has already been arrested. He is facing charges of felony murder, armed robbery, and aggravated assault.

The men are suspects in the July 19, 2022, murder of Abel Castellanos, who was found shot to death at the Residences at McGinnis apartment complex off McGinnis Ferry Road.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Two men are wanted in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old in Gwinnett County.
Suspects in Gwinnett County murder
Delta pilots walk the picket line in Atlanta
Delta pilots to picket at Hartsfield-Jackson, nationwide ahead of Labor Day weekend
File photo of police lights.
Teen injured in shooting in downtown Athens
1 dead, 1 injured in Buckhead apartment shooting
1 dead, 1 injured in Buckhead apartment shooting