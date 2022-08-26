Teen injured in shooting in downtown Athens

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) - One teenager is injured and another is in police custody after a shooting Thursday night in downtown Athens.

According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Clayton Street at 11 p.m. and found a 17-year-old male who had been shot. The individual that was shot was transported by EMS to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While responding to this incident, officers say they made contact with another individual that was seen fleeing from the area while apparently holding a firearm. This individual, also a 17-year-old male, was taken into custody without incident and arrested for various firearm-related charges.

ACCPD is still investigating if this individual was involved in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Athens-Clarke County PD at 706-613-3330.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

1 dead, 1 injured in Buckhead apartment shooting
1 dead, 1 injured in Buckhead apartment shooting
1 dead, 1 injured in Buckhead apartment shooting
Riverdale police are looking for a person of interest in an arson case.
Person of interest sought in Riverdale arson case
Person of interest sought in Riverdale arson case
Person of interest sought in Riverdale arson case