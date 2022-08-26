Teen injured in shooting in downtown Athens

ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) - One teenager is injured and another is in police custody after a shooting Thursday night in downtown Athens.

According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Clayton Street at 11 p.m. and found a 17-year-old male who had been shot. The individual that was shot was transported by EMS to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While responding to this incident, officers say they made contact with another individual that was seen fleeing from the area while apparently holding a firearm. This individual, also a 17-year-old male, was taken into custody without incident and arrested for various firearm-related charges.

ACCPD is still investigating if this individual was involved in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Athens-Clarke County PD at 706-613-3330.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.