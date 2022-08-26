Up to 60,000 expected to attend Atlanta’s 2022 Dragon Con

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Labor Day staple is coming back to Atlanta.

Dragon Con, the annual pop culture convention, will be in town September 1-5.

The convention focuses on science fiction and fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art, music, and film.

This year’s event is expected to draw up to 60,000 fans.

Attendees can expect to see an amazing lineup of creators, writers, artists, and actors, including Star Trek’s Captain Kirk himself - William Shatner.

