USDA issues alert for Perdue chicken tenders

The 42-ounce plastic bags of chicken tenders have the "best if used by" date of July 12, 2023.
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has a new public health alert. The agency says Perdue’s Frozen Ready-to-eat Chicken Breast Tenders labeled gluten-free may contain small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye.

The 42-ounce plastic bags of chicken tenders have the “best if used by” date of July 12, 2023. They were shipped to BJ’s Wholesale Clubs across the country.

If you already have a bag in your home, throw it out or take it back to the store.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

As of August 25th, the Centers for Disease Control reports that New York currently has the...
Colleges prepare for monkeypox
A monkeypox virus and syringe.
Fulton County opens more monkeypox vaccine appointments
Atlanta Fibroid Center's Dr. John Lipman
INTERVIEW: Local doctor gives facts about fibroids
A look at monkeypox and Fulton County’s push to administer more vaccine.
A look at monkeypox and Fulton County’s push to vaccinate