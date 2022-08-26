USDA issues alert for Perdue chicken tenders

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has a new public health alert. The agency says Perdue’s Frozen Ready-to-eat Chicken Breast Tenders labeled gluten-free may contain small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye.

The 42-ounce plastic bags of chicken tenders have the “best if used by” date of July 12, 2023. They were shipped to BJ’s Wholesale Clubs across the country.

If you already have a bag in your home, throw it out or take it back to the store.

