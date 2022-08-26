Where to watch college football in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s easy to find a bar playing a Georgia, Georgia Tech, or Georgia State game on Saturdays in the fall. If you’re an Atlanta transplant hundreds of miles from your home stadium or a visiting fan looking for kindred spirits, it can be a bit harder.

We’ve scoured the internet, checking alumni pages, Facebook groups and forum posts to find the places you can call home when your favorite college team kicks off!

Most Power 5 teams (ACC, Big 10, Big 12, Pac12, SEC) are represented here, as is Notre Dame.

ACC

Clemson Tigers

Pontoon Brewing Company, 500, 8601 Dunwoody Pl, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Pour Taproom Midtown, 1180 Peachtree St NE Suite A, Atlanta, GA 30309

Duke Blue Devils

Whitehall Tavern, 2391 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta, GA 30305

Florida State Seminoles

Dr. Scofflaw’s at the Works, 214 Chattahoochee Row NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

Louisville Cardinals

Taco Mac Prado, 5600 Roswell Rd Ste. F210, Sandy Springs, GA 30342

Miami Hurricanes

Big Kahuna Atlanta, 303 Peachtree Center Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30303

North Carolina Tar Heels

Hudson Grille Sandy Springs, 6317 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

North Carolina State Wolfpack

Gilly’s Sports Bar, 4343 Dunwoody Park, Atlanta, GA 30338

Pittsburgh Panthers

Pepperoni’s Tavern, 4190 Old Milton Pkwy Suite 2 A, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Syracuse Orange

The Brass Tap, 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30346

Hudson Grille Sandy Springs, 6317 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Virginia Cavaliers

Whitehall Tavern, 2391 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta, GA 30305

Virginia Tech Hokies

Taco Mac Perimeter, 1211 Ashford Crossing, Atlanta, GA 30346

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Irby’s Tavern, 322 East Paces Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305

Big 10

Illinois Fighting Illini

Hudson Grille Sandy Springs, 6317 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Iowa Hawkeyes

Mazzy’s Milton, 13695 GA-9 Suite 106, Milton, GA 30004

Maryland Terrapins

Hudson Grille Sandy Springs, 6317 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Michigan Wolverines

Fadó Irish Pub, 273 Buckhead Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30305

Michigan State Spartans

Fowling Warehouse Atlanta, 1356 English St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Mazzy’s Milton, 13695 GA-9 Suite 106, Milton, GA 30004

Ohio State Buckeyes

Hudson Grille Sandy Springs, 6317 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Penn State Nittany Lions

The Brass Tap, 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30346

Purdue Boilermakers

The Brass Tap, 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30346

Taco Mac Prado, 5600 Roswell Rd Ste. F210, Sandy Springs, GA 30342

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

McCray’s Tavern East Cobb, 4880 Lower Roswell Rd Suite 850, Marietta, GA 30068

Wisconsin Badgers

Fadó Irish Pub, 273 Buckhead Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30305

Big 12

Baylor Bears

Hudson Grille Sandy Springs, 6317 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Iowa State Cyclones

Hudson Grille Sandy Springs, 6317 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Kansas Jayhawks

Hudson Grille Sandy Springs, 6317 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Oklahoma Sooners

Hudson Grille Sandy Springs, 6317 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Oklahoma State Cowboys

McCray’s Tavern Midtown, 1163 W Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

TCU Horned Frogs

Mellow Mushroom Atlanta - Buckhead, 1770 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309

West Virginia Mountaineers

Laseter’s Tavern, 4355 Cobb Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA 30339

Independent

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Marlow’s Tavern, 1311 Johnson Ferry Rd Suite 208, Marietta, GA 30068

Meehan’s, 2810 Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30339

MURPH’S, 2 Galleria Parkway #1c-27, Atlanta, GA 30339

Pac 12

Arizona Wildcats

Taco Mac Prado, 5600 Roswell Rd Ste. F210, Sandy Springs, GA 30342

Arizona State Sun Devils

Bench Warmers Sports Grill, 2775 Clairmont Rd, Atlanta, GA 30329

Colorado Buffaloes

Fadó Irish Pub, 273 Buckhead Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30305

UCLA Bruins

Fadó Irish Pub, 273 Buckhead Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30305

Utah Utes

Bench Warmers Sports Grill, 2775 Clairmont Rd, Atlanta, GA 30329

Washington Huskies

Monday Night Brewing, 670 Trabert Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

Washington State Cougars

Taco Mac Prado, 5600 Roswell Rd Ste. F210, Sandy Springs, GA 30342

SEC

Alabama Crimson Tide

Hudson Grille Midtown, 942 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

Smith’s Olde Bar, 1578 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30324

Arkansas Razorbacks

Mellow Mushroom Atlanta - Buckhead, 1770 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309

Auburn Tigers

The Bucket Shop Cafe, 3475 Lenox Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326

Florida Gators

Hudson Grille Kennesaw, 2500 Cobb Pl Ln NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Hudson Grille Sandy Springs, 6317 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Fadó Irish Pub, 273 Buckhead Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30305

Kentucky Wildcats

Round Trip Brewing Co., 1279 Seaboard Industrial Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

LSU Tigers

Big Easy Grille, 1193 Collier Rd NW UNIT D, Atlanta, GA 30318

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Hooligans Tavern, 8440 Holcomb Bridge Rd # 500, Alpharetta, GA 30022

Missouri Tigers

Hudson Grille Midtown, 942 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

Ole Miss Rebels

Black Bear Tavern, 1931 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

Taco Mac Prado, 5600 Roswell Rd Ste. F210, Sandy Springs, GA 30342

South Carolina Gamecocks

Dive Bar Buckhead, 3184 Roswell Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305

Tennessee Volunteers

Lost Dog Tavern, 3182 Roswell Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305

Texas A&M Aggies

Fadó Irish Pub, 273 Buckhead Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30305

Missing your team or bar? Email us at alexandra.parker@cbs46.com!

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.