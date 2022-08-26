Where to watch college football in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s easy to find a bar playing a Georgia, Georgia Tech, or Georgia State game on Saturdays in the fall. If you’re an Atlanta transplant hundreds of miles from your home stadium or a visiting fan looking for kindred spirits, it can be a bit harder.
We’ve scoured the internet, checking alumni pages, Facebook groups and forum posts to find the places you can call home when your favorite college team kicks off!
Most Power 5 teams (ACC, Big 10, Big 12, Pac12, SEC) are represented here, as is Notre Dame.
ACC
Clemson Tigers
Pontoon Brewing Company, 500, 8601 Dunwoody Pl, Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Pour Taproom Midtown, 1180 Peachtree St NE Suite A, Atlanta, GA 30309
Duke Blue Devils
Whitehall Tavern, 2391 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta, GA 30305
Florida State Seminoles
Dr. Scofflaw’s at the Works, 214 Chattahoochee Row NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Louisville Cardinals
Taco Mac Prado, 5600 Roswell Rd Ste. F210, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Miami Hurricanes
Big Kahuna Atlanta, 303 Peachtree Center Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30303
North Carolina Tar Heels
Hudson Grille Sandy Springs, 6317 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
North Carolina State Wolfpack
Gilly’s Sports Bar, 4343 Dunwoody Park, Atlanta, GA 30338
Pittsburgh Panthers
Pepperoni’s Tavern, 4190 Old Milton Pkwy Suite 2 A, Alpharetta, GA 30005
Syracuse Orange
The Brass Tap, 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30346
Hudson Grille Sandy Springs, 6317 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Virginia Cavaliers
Whitehall Tavern, 2391 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta, GA 30305
Virginia Tech Hokies
Taco Mac Perimeter, 1211 Ashford Crossing, Atlanta, GA 30346
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Irby’s Tavern, 322 East Paces Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
Big 10
Illinois Fighting Illini
Hudson Grille Sandy Springs, 6317 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Iowa Hawkeyes
Mazzy’s Milton, 13695 GA-9 Suite 106, Milton, GA 30004
Maryland Terrapins
Hudson Grille Sandy Springs, 6317 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Michigan Wolverines
Fadó Irish Pub, 273 Buckhead Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
Michigan State Spartans
Fowling Warehouse Atlanta, 1356 English St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Mazzy’s Milton, 13695 GA-9 Suite 106, Milton, GA 30004
Ohio State Buckeyes
Hudson Grille Sandy Springs, 6317 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Penn State Nittany Lions
The Brass Tap, 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30346
Purdue Boilermakers
The Brass Tap, 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30346
Taco Mac Prado, 5600 Roswell Rd Ste. F210, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
McCray’s Tavern East Cobb, 4880 Lower Roswell Rd Suite 850, Marietta, GA 30068
Wisconsin Badgers
Fadó Irish Pub, 273 Buckhead Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
Big 12
Baylor Bears
Hudson Grille Sandy Springs, 6317 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Iowa State Cyclones
Hudson Grille Sandy Springs, 6317 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Kansas Jayhawks
Hudson Grille Sandy Springs, 6317 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Oklahoma Sooners
Hudson Grille Sandy Springs, 6317 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Oklahoma State Cowboys
McCray’s Tavern Midtown, 1163 W Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
TCU Horned Frogs
Mellow Mushroom Atlanta - Buckhead, 1770 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309
West Virginia Mountaineers
Laseter’s Tavern, 4355 Cobb Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA 30339
Independent
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Marlow’s Tavern, 1311 Johnson Ferry Rd Suite 208, Marietta, GA 30068
Meehan’s, 2810 Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30339
MURPH’S, 2 Galleria Parkway #1c-27, Atlanta, GA 30339
Pac 12
Arizona Wildcats
Taco Mac Prado, 5600 Roswell Rd Ste. F210, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Arizona State Sun Devils
Bench Warmers Sports Grill, 2775 Clairmont Rd, Atlanta, GA 30329
Colorado Buffaloes
Fadó Irish Pub, 273 Buckhead Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
UCLA Bruins
Fadó Irish Pub, 273 Buckhead Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
Utah Utes
Bench Warmers Sports Grill, 2775 Clairmont Rd, Atlanta, GA 30329
Washington Huskies
Monday Night Brewing, 670 Trabert Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Washington State Cougars
Taco Mac Prado, 5600 Roswell Rd Ste. F210, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
SEC
Alabama Crimson Tide
Hudson Grille Midtown, 942 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
Smith’s Olde Bar, 1578 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Arkansas Razorbacks
Mellow Mushroom Atlanta - Buckhead, 1770 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309
Auburn Tigers
The Bucket Shop Cafe, 3475 Lenox Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326
Florida Gators
Hudson Grille Kennesaw, 2500 Cobb Pl Ln NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144
Hudson Grille Sandy Springs, 6317 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Fadó Irish Pub, 273 Buckhead Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
Kentucky Wildcats
Round Trip Brewing Co., 1279 Seaboard Industrial Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
LSU Tigers
Big Easy Grille, 1193 Collier Rd NW UNIT D, Atlanta, GA 30318
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Hooligans Tavern, 8440 Holcomb Bridge Rd # 500, Alpharetta, GA 30022
Missouri Tigers
Hudson Grille Midtown, 942 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
Ole Miss Rebels
Black Bear Tavern, 1931 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
Taco Mac Prado, 5600 Roswell Rd Ste. F210, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
South Carolina Gamecocks
Dive Bar Buckhead, 3184 Roswell Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305
Tennessee Volunteers
Lost Dog Tavern, 3182 Roswell Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305
Texas A&M Aggies
Fadó Irish Pub, 273 Buckhead Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
Missing your team or bar? Email us at alexandra.parker@cbs46.com!
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.