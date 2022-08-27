48 new affordable housing units coming to west side of Atlanta Beltline

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Shontay Smith is a single mother of four struggling to find an affordable place to live.

“Rent is too high. There’s nowhere affordable to live,” Smith said. “It’s just really, really hard.”

Right now she’s staying with a friend after moving out of a rundown, rat-infested apartment in southwest Atlanta. Although Smith has a full-time job, she says it’s still hard to find an apartment in her price range.

“You can have a job making more than minimum wage and only be able to pay your rent. No food, no clothes, no vacation, no car insurance, nothing,” Smith said.

But a new affordable housing complex coming to the west side of the Atlanta beltline could help families like Smith’s.

“We want to make sure that we keep this a very affordable place to live,” CEO of Atlanta Beltline Inc. Clyde Higgs said.

A recent $2 million investment by Atlanta Beltline Inc and Invest Atlanta is helping to bring 58 new apartment units to 1055 Arden Avenue.

Forty-eight units will be kept affordable for the next 65 years.

“It really means there is going to be 48 additional opportunities for families to be close to amenities, close to a transit stop, and obviously close to the beltline. So we look at it as impact for real people,” Higgs said.

The units will run at 50 to 60 percent of the “area median income.” Meaning right now a one-bedroom apartment would cost about 1-thousand dollars a month.

“Less than a thousand, that would really, really help,” Smith said.

For more information on the new housing at 1055 Arden click HERE.

