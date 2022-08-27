DeKalb County man arrested for possessing, distributing child pornography

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A DeKalb County man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of possession and distribution of child pornography, officials say.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation tells CBS46 that agents arrested 54-year-old Samuel “Tripp” Pickens Cook III of DeKalb County on Thursday and charged him with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of children.

“The GBI CEACC Unit began an investigation into Cook’s online activity after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.”

According to the GBI, after searching Cook’s home in DeKalb County, agents seized multiple electronic devices that were examined by the GBI’s digital forensic investigators.

“Evidence was discovered from the search warrant which resulted in the arrest of Cook who was charged with 8 counts of Possession of Child Pornography and 2 counts of Distribution of Child Pornography. Cook was transported to the DeKalb County Jail.”

Cook will remain in DeKalb County Jail.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

