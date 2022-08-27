FIRST ALERT: Heat And Humidity Return; Low Rain Chances

Beautiful summer weekend. Partly to mostly sunny skies, highs upper 80′s. 20 % Chance for shower/storm
By Alexandra Steele
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -The last weekend of August will be warm, humid and mostly dry. Temperatures will be in the upper 80′s but feel like the low 90′s. There is only a 20% chance for late day showers and storms and it will be relatively dry but warm and humid this week.

