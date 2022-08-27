Georgia special needs powerlifter invited to World Championship in England

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia teen with special needs is taking his powerlifting skills to the next level. He has just qualified for the Amateur World Powerlifting Congress’ World Championships in Manchester, England but he needs a little help to get there.

”I pick him up some mornings at 4:45, he trains with me and some of my friends. He doesn’t complain, comes in there, and trains for two hours,” said Coach Josh Porter Special Olympics Powerlifting.

Dave Githutu goes to Milton High School. He started powerlifting three years ago.

”They want people to see them for what they can do, not what they can’t do,” said Coach Josh Porter Special Olympics Powerlifting.

One of Dave’s many abilities happens to be powerlifting. In fact, he has been invited to compete in Manchester, England for the Powerlifting World Championships.

The competition is in September.

“We are not going over there to compete against other kids with disabilities, he is going over there to compete with whoever is the best in the world in the 18-19-year-old division,” said Coach Porter.

Dave now has the opportunity to set World Records, if he gets there.

”This isn’t through the school or through Fulton County so everything we are doing is out of our own pocketbooks,” said Coach Porter.

Coach Porter created a Go Fund Me and partnered with a local restaurant to try and make this dream possible for Dave.

